Unstoppable Indian Men's Hockey team beat China 7-2

Mandeep Singh (40') scored his 100th International goal; while Harmanpreet Singh (5', 8'), Varun Kumar (19', 30'), Sukhjeet Singh (15'), Akashdeep Singh (16') score in India's win







Chennai: The Indian Men's Hockey Team made a grand start to their campaign at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 with an astounding 7-2 win against China here on Thursday. It was raining goals at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, with Harmanpreet Singh (5', 8'), Varun Kumar (19', 30'), Sukhjeet Singh (15'), Akashdeep Singh (16') entering their name on the scoreboard while charismatic forward Mandeep Singh (40') achieved a personal milestone as he scored his 100th international goal.



