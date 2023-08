Malaysia's Dominant Performance Propels Them to Victory Against Pakistan in Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023





Chennai, 03 August 2023: The Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai witnessed another thrilling clash as the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 continued its first-day action with Malaysia squaring off against Pakistan. In an impressive display of skill and determination, Malaysia emerged victorious, defeating Pakistan 3-1 in a captivating encounter.