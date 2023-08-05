All the news for Saturday 5 August 2023

The number of stories today means to get it up on time the archive format must be used for a short while.



Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 - 5 August

Chennai (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



4 Aug 2023 16:00 KOR v PAK (One Pool) 1 - 1

4 Aug 2023 18:15 CHN v MAS (One Pool) 1 - 5

4 Aug 2023 20:30 IND v JPN (One Pool) 1 - 1



5 Aug 2023 is a rest day



6 Aug 2023 16:00 CHN v KOR (One Pool)

6 Aug 2023 18:15 PAK v JPN (One Pool)

6 Aug 2023 20:30 MAS v IND (One Pool)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Korea and Pakistan Showcase Grit in a Thrilling Draw at Hero Asian Champions Trophy







Chennai, 04 August 2023: The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023, an esteemed platform for hockey excellence in Asia, continued to captivate fans as it entered its second day of intense competition at the illustrious Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. On this day, three riveting matches unfolded, each promising a display of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship that define this premier tournament.











Malaysia Dominates China with Convincing Victory in Hero Asian Champions Trophy







Chennai, 04 August 2023: The fervor of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 continued to ignite hearts and ignite passions on the second day of the premier hockey tournament at the prestigious Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. Three captivating matches unfolded, each unraveling a distinct narrative of skill, competition, and relentless pursuit of victory.











India and Japan Battle to a Draw in Intense Clash at Hero Asian Champions Trophy







Chennai, 04 August 2023: The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 continued to weave its spellbinding tale of hockey excellence on the second day of this premier tournament, hosted at the illustrious Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. Three captivating matches took center stage, each contributing to the unfolding drama and anticipation that characterizes this prestigious competition.











South Korea come from behind to hold Pakistan





Players in action during an Asian Champions Trophy match. — Dawn



CHENNAI: South Korea made a comeback to deny Pakistan their first victory in the Asian Champions Trophy as they played out a 1-1 draw here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Friday.











Pakistan's second game of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy ends in draw



Green Shirts lost to Malaysia 3-1 in their first match on Thursday





Pakistan-Korea players in action. — Hockey India



Pakistan's second game of the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Chennai, India ended in a 1-1 draw on Friday.











Pakistan-Korea match ends in a draw



The scoreline was 1-1





Pakistan-Korea players in action - Hockey India



Pakistan remained winless in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Chennai, India, after playing out a 1-1 draw against defending champions Korea on Friday.











Speedy Tigers thrash China in Asian Champions Trophy



By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian players celebrating after scoring against China in Friday's Asian Champions Trophy match in Chennai. - Pic courtesy of AHF



KUALA LUMPUR: The national hockey team overcame a slow start to thrash China 5-1 to record their second Asian Champions Trophy victory at the Major Radhakhrishnan Stadium, Chennai on Friday.











Malaysia thump China 5-1 in Asian Champions Trophy



By KM BOOPATHY





Najmi Farizal Jazlan (second from left) scores through a penalty corner against China in the Asian Champions Trophy on Aug 4. Malaysia won 5-1. – AHF/Hockey India



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia notched their second consecutive win in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey event when they defeated China 5-1 in Chennai on Friday (Aug 4).











The 'real work' begins



By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey tournament match between China and Malaysia at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. - AFP pic



CHENNAI: Malaysian Tigers have dominated both their matches in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) so far, but their "actual tournament" will only start tomorrow.











Korea comes from behind to hold Pakistan 1-1; Malaysia beats China 5-1



Pakistan was sharp with its high press and forced plenty of turnovers, but was wasteful with its finishing and failed to convert five penalty corners. Korea ensured it made Pakistan rue its misses.



Aashin Prasad





Players in action during Pakistan vs. Korea group fixture at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on August 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



South Korea rallied to deny Pakistan a first win in the Asian Champions Trophy as both teams played out a 1-1 draw here on Friday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.











Indian Men's Hockey Team holds reigning Asian Games Champions Japan to 1-1 draw



Harmanpreet Singh (43') was India's lone goal scorer







Chennai: The Indian Men's Hockey Team and Japan came up with an entertaining 1-1 draw in the ongoing Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Friday. Harmanpreet Singh (43') was the lone goal scorer for India while Ken Nagayoshi (28') gave Japan a fine start.











With Penalty Corner battery malfunctioning India struggles for a draw







Chennai: Japan is always a tricky customer for India. It was proved once again when, today, Japan came up with an entertaining lead in the fag end of the first half, and then put up a copy book defence, which India found it hard to break. Harmanpreet Singh’s 48th minute penalty corner however did that which saved India from another Dhakka repeating. Japan beat India 5-2 at Dhakka in the last edition’s semifinal. However, the highlight of the match is the way India wasted 15 PCs.











Harmanpreet's equaliser helps India salvage draw against spirited Japan



India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored the equaliser shortly before the end of the third quarter after forward Ken Nagayoshi put Japan ahead two minutes from the half-time.





India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored two minutes before the conclusion of the third quarter to help his team go level with Japan during their Asian Champions Trophy meeting in Chennai. Hockey India



After getting their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign off to a flying start with a crushing victory over China, the India men’s hockey team were held to a 1-1 draw by Japan in Chennai on Friday.











We are one phase away from finishing the way we want: Fulton on missed penalty corner chances vs Japan



India managed to score only one goal off 15 penalty corners in the 1-1 draw against reigning Asian Games champion Japan at the Asian Champions Trophy on Friday.





Harmanpreet Singh of India celebrates with teammates after scoring the lone goal against Japan during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy. Photo: | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU



Head coach Craig Fulton admitted the Indian men’s hockey team’s penalty corner conversion rate in the drawn match against Japan is concerning but assured that his side is not far away from finishing things perfectly.











India slip to 2nd spot after 1-1 draw against Japan; Malaysia move to top



Here's the full points table for the seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy that will take place in Chennai between 3 to 12 August and will feature six of the top men's hockey teams in the continent.





Three-time champions India are hosting the seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@asia_hockey



The seventh edition of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy is underway in Chennai, Tamil Nadu with hosts India hoping to collect their fourth title.











EuroHockey Championship II 2023 Women 5 August

Prague, Czech Republic



All times GMT +2



4 Aug 2023 10:15 SVK v LTU (Pool C) 1 - 5

4 Aug 2023 12:30 POL v AUT (Pool C) 2 - 1

4 Aug 2023 14:45 FRA v UKR (SF1) 2 - 0

4 Aug 2023 17:00 CZE v WAL (SF2) 1 - 0



5 Aug 2023 09:00 POL v LTU (Pool C) 3 - 0

5 Aug 2023 11:15 AUT v SVK (Pool C)

5 Aug 2023 13:45 UKR v WAL (3rd/4th Place)

5 Aug 2023 16:00 FRA v CZE (Final)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Wales Fall to Czech Republic in European Championships Semi-Finals



This game saw Izzy Webb receive her 50th Cap for Wales!







Wales began the match with an impressive display of attacking intent, led by Sarah Jones and Eloise Laity, who made several strong entries into the Czech Republic's defensive zone. Holly Munro's skilful pass down the line set up a chance for Xenna, whose reverse shot narrowly missed the far post. Rebecca Daniels showed promise with a run down the line and a delivery into the D, although the connections were not quite there yet. The midfield duo of Betsan Thomas and Millie Holme displayed excellent link-up play, allowing Wales to maintain possession and advance forward.











All games of the European Women's and Men's Hockey Championships live on the streaming platform SPORT1 Extra from 18 August - 40 games in the tournament pass for only 19.99 euros







Hockey Europe is looking to Mönchengladbach, where the best men's and women's teams will be playing for gold, silver and bronze at the European Field Hockey Championships from 18 to 27 August - and with the multi-sport streaming platform SPORT1 Extra, fans are right in the middle of it all. The tournament pass includes all 40 matches of the European Hockey Championship and is offered for 19.99 euros - bookable via https://www.sport1extra.de/en-int/page/hockey. The German men's team, currently world champions and runners-up in the European Championships, is one of the favourites for the tournament, while the German women are both runners-up in the European Championships and fourth in the World Championships and are now hoping for a big coup in front of their home crowd.











ARD and ZDF broadcast the German games of the EuroHockey Championships 2023







ARD and ZDF will broadcast the German games at the EuroHockey Championships 2023, the first European Hockey Championships in Germany for 12 years. This means that hockey is returning to public television after many years, even outside the Olympic Games. The games of the German national teams in the preliminary round and in the possible semi-finals will be shown in the live stream on sportstudio.de, on sportschau.de as well as in the media libraries of ARD and ZDF. Should the German teams reach the finals, they will be shown live on the linear programmes of ARD and ZDF.











2023 Test Matches INA v SGP (W) - 5 August

Jakarta (INA)



All times GMT +7



4 Aug 2023 18:00 INA v SGP 1 - 1

5 Aug 2023 18:00 INA v SGP



FIH Match Centre







Malaysian women's squad to play friendlies in Australia



By Jugjet Singh





Nineteen players have been selected, and they will play state as well as club sides in Perth. -Pic courtesy of MHC



The Malaysian women's hockey team will head Down Under to play six friendly matches in Perth from Aug 6-18 in preparation for the China Asian Games.











Paul Announces 2023 Women’s Junior World Cup Roster, Return of JPAC Gold Medal Squad







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Tracey Paul has named the 18-athlete roster, plus two non-traveling reserves and four alternates, for the upcoming 2023 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup (JWC) after the team secured qualification back in April by winning gold at the Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC).











BJSS Thunderbolts earn first JHL win



By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions BJSS Thunderbolts defeated SSTMI Juniors Thunderbolts 6-3 to earn their first Malaysian Junior Hockey League (JHL) Division One win at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Friday.











NA committee backs banned Olympian Junaid



When Junaid told the committee members about lifetime ban, they were taken by surprise





Khawaja Junaid reacts during a match - PHF



ISLAMABAD: 1994 World Cup winning team’s member Khawaja Junaid was fully supported by National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination chairman Nawab Sher Waseer and its members on his genuine complaint against the lifetime ban imposed by de-notified Pakistan Hockey Federation during the committee’s recent meeting.











Jo Nightingale







England Hockey is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Jo Nightingale, known to many as Jo 90.



