NA committee backs banned Olympian Junaid

When Junaid told the committee members about lifetime ban, they were taken by surprise





Khawaja Junaid reacts during a match - PHF



ISLAMABAD: 1994 World Cup winning team’s member Khawaja Junaid was fully supported by National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination chairman Nawab Sher Waseer and its members on his genuine complaint against the lifetime ban imposed by de-notified Pakistan Hockey Federation during the committee’s recent meeting.