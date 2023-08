Paul Announces 2023 Women’s Junior World Cup Roster, Return of JPAC Gold Medal Squad





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Tracey Paul has named the 18-athlete roster, plus two non-traveling reserves and four alternates, for the upcoming 2023 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup (JWC) after the team secured qualification back in April by winning gold at the Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC).