ARD and ZDF broadcast the German games of the EuroHockey Championships 2023





ARD and ZDF will broadcast the German games at the EuroHockey Championships 2023, the first European Hockey Championships in Germany for 12 years. This means that hockey is returning to public television after many years, even outside the Olympic Games. The games of the German national teams in the preliminary round and in the possible semi-finals will be shown in the live stream on sportstudio.de, on sportschau.de as well as in the media libraries of ARD and ZDF. Should the German teams reach the finals, they will be shown live on the linear programmes of ARD and ZDF.



