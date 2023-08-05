All games of the European Women's and Men's Hockey Championships live on the streaming platform SPORT1 Extra from 18 August - 40 games in the tournament pass for only 19.99 euros





Hockey Europe is looking to Mönchengladbach, where the best men's and women's teams will be playing for gold, silver and bronze at the European Field Hockey Championships from 18 to 27 August - and with the multi-sport streaming platform SPORT1 Extra, fans are right in the middle of it all. The tournament pass includes all 40 matches of the European Hockey Championship and is offered for 19.99 euros - bookable via https://www.sport1extra.de/en-int/page/hockey. The German men's team, currently world champions and runners-up in the European Championships, is one of the favourites for the tournament, while the German women are both runners-up in the European Championships and fourth in the World Championships and are now hoping for a big coup in front of their home crowd.



