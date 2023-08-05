Wales Fall to Czech Republic in European Championships Semi-Finals

This game saw Izzy Webb receive her 50th Cap for Wales!







Wales began the match with an impressive display of attacking intent, led by Sarah Jones and Eloise Laity, who made several strong entries into the Czech Republic's defensive zone. Holly Munro's skilful pass down the line set up a chance for Xenna, whose reverse shot narrowly missed the far post. Rebecca Daniels showed promise with a run down the line and a delivery into the D, although the connections were not quite there yet. The midfield duo of Betsan Thomas and Millie Holme displayed excellent link-up play, allowing Wales to maintain possession and advance forward.



