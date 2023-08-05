We are one phase away from finishing the way we want: Fulton on missed penalty corner chances vs Japan

India managed to score only one goal off 15 penalty corners in the 1-1 draw against reigning Asian Games champion Japan at the Asian Champions Trophy on Friday.





Harmanpreet Singh of India celebrates with teammates after scoring the lone goal against Japan during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy. Photo: | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU



Head coach Craig Fulton admitted the Indian men’s hockey team’s penalty corner conversion rate in the drawn match against Japan is concerning but assured that his side is not far away from finishing things perfectly.



