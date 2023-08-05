Harmanpreet's equaliser helps India salvage draw against spirited Japan

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored the equaliser shortly before the end of the third quarter after forward Ken Nagayoshi put Japan ahead two minutes from the half-time.





India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored two minutes before the conclusion of the third quarter to help his team go level with Japan during their Asian Champions Trophy meeting in Chennai. Hockey India



After getting their Asian Champions Trophy 2023 campaign off to a flying start with a crushing victory over China, the India men’s hockey team were held to a 1-1 draw by Japan in Chennai on Friday.



