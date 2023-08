With Penalty Corner battery malfunctioning India struggles for a draw





Chennai: Japan is always a tricky customer for India. It was proved once again when, today, Japan came up with an entertaining lead in the fag end of the first half, and then put up a copy book defence, which India found it hard to break. Harmanpreet Singh’s 48th minute penalty corner however did that which saved India from another Dhakka repeating. Japan beat India 5-2 at Dhakka in the last edition’s semifinal. However, the highlight of the match is the way India wasted 15 PCs.