Indian Men's Hockey Team holds reigning Asian Games Champions Japan to 1-1 draw

Harmanpreet Singh (43') was India's lone goal scorer







Chennai: The Indian Men's Hockey Team and Japan came up with an entertaining 1-1 draw in the ongoing Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Friday. Harmanpreet Singh (43') was the lone goal scorer for India while Ken Nagayoshi (28') gave Japan a fine start.