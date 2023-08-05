Korea comes from behind to hold Pakistan 1-1; Malaysia beats China 5-1

Pakistan was sharp with its high press and forced plenty of turnovers, but was wasteful with its finishing and failed to convert five penalty corners. Korea ensured it made Pakistan rue its misses.



Aashin Prasad





Players in action during Pakistan vs. Korea group fixture at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on August 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



South Korea rallied to deny Pakistan a first win in the Asian Champions Trophy as both teams played out a 1-1 draw here on Friday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.



