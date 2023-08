Malaysia thump China 5-1 in Asian Champions Trophy

By KM BOOPATHY





Najmi Farizal Jazlan (second from left) scores through a penalty corner against China in the Asian Champions Trophy on Aug 4. Malaysia won 5-1. – AHF/Hockey India



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia notched their second consecutive win in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey event when they defeated China 5-1 in Chennai on Friday (Aug 4).