India and Japan Battle to a Draw in Intense Clash at Hero Asian Champions Trophy





Chennai, 04 August 2023: The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 continued to weave its spellbinding tale of hockey excellence on the second day of this premier tournament, hosted at the illustrious Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. Three captivating matches took center stage, each contributing to the unfolding drama and anticipation that characterizes this prestigious competition.