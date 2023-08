Malaysia Dominates China with Convincing Victory in Hero Asian Champions Trophy





Chennai, 04 August 2023: The fervor of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 continued to ignite hearts and ignite passions on the second day of the premier hockey tournament at the prestigious Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. Three captivating matches unfolded, each unraveling a distinct narrative of skill, competition, and relentless pursuit of victory.