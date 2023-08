India will win gold in 2028 LA Olympics if not Paris next year, says Hockey India secretary general

Bhola Nath Singh said the current Hockey India brass under former India captain Dilip Tirkey is leaving no stone unturned to take Indian hockey to the top again.





FILE PHOTO: State Sports Minister Udayanidhi Stalin with Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India. | Photo Credit: RAGU R



Hockey India (HI) secretary general Bhola Nath Singh on Saturday claimed that India will definitely win gold at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics if they miss out on the yellow metal in Paris next year.