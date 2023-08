Women's EuroHockey Championship II 2023: Statistical Review

By Tariq Ali



France defeated Czech Republic by 2 - 0 in the final to win the Gold Medal in the Women's EuroHockey Championship II 2023 at SK Slavia Praha Pozemini Hockey, Prague, Czech Republic on 5 August 2023.



Wales defeated Ukraine to win the Bronze Medal in the penalty shootout by 3 - 0 after the match ended in 2 - 2 draw in the regulation time



The Final Standing:

1 France 2 Czech Republic 3 Wales 4 Ukraine 5 Poland 6 Austria 7 Lithuania 8 Slovakia



The Highest Scores of the Match:

Ukraine 14-0 (HT 6-0) Slovakia

Czech Republic 14-0 (HT 6-0) Slovakia

Austria 10-0 (HT 3-0) Slovakia

France 8-0 (HT 3-0) Lithuania

Poland 8-0 (HT 5-0) Slovakia



Hat Trick Scorers:

4 goals - Karyna Leonava - Ukraine 14-0 Slovakia

3 goals - Kateryna Shokalenko - Ukraine 14-0 Slovakia

3 goals - Adela Lehovkova - Czech Republic 14-0 Slovakia

3 goals - Katerina Lacina - Czech Republic 14-0 Slovakia

3 goals - Olivia Hoskins - Wales 5-0 Lithuania



Top Scorer:

5 goals - Karyna Leonava - Ukraine