Player, coach, umpire: You Hyo-Sik is up for every challenge

Uthra Ganesan





Across sports, worldwide, players often graduate to coaching or managerial roles as they try to stay involved with what they know best. You Hyo-Sik, however, decided to go for a bigger challenge – he became an elite umpire, in one of the fastest team sports.