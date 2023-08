An unheralded debut for Tamil Nadu’s Balaji Kumar

The 34-year-old made his International debut in the Malaysia-China contest after spending the last few years officiating inter-district and national tournaments.



K. Keerthivasan





Umpire Balaji Kumar officiating in the Asian Champions Trophy match between Malaysia and China in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu



On a muggy Friday evening at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here at the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament, Malaysia and China were in action against each other.