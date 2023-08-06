Pakistan, Japan vie for first win; Korea aims to solidify semifinals spot

Korea nearly tasted defeat at the hands of Pakistan on Friday but was gifted a late penalty stroke whereas Japan pulled off a heist securing a draw against the hosts India.



Abhishek Saini





Murtaza Muhammad (green jersey) of Pakistan and Kim Sunghyun of Korea in action during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu



South Korea will look to extend its unbeaten run and solidify its chances of making the semifinal when it takes on a laggard China in the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Sunday.



