India eyes win against table-topper Malaysia

India holds a 22-7 win record against Malaysia but that wouldn’t matter on the field, with Craig Fulton’s men looking to return to winning ways after a draw in their previous match.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh had scored the only goal in the previous match as the team drew Japan in its second match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI



For a team with a disproportionate share of victories in their face-offs, India has never been very comfortable against Malaysia. On Sunday, the host would be hoping to do better than the 3-3 draw it managed the last time the two met but it won’t be easy.



