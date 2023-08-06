We know what we need to do in our next game,’ says Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh ahead of the Malaysia clash in Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023

Chennai: As the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 enters its third round of thrilling group-stage matches, all eyes are on the formidable Indian Men's Hockey Team as they gear up to face off against Malaysia on Sunday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Egmore. With an impressive start in the tournament, the hosts have already shown their prowess on the field, winning their opening game against China with an astounding score of 7-2 and settling for a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Japan in their second encounter played on Friday.



