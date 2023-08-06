Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Milestones II

Umar Bhutta achieved 200 caps



By Tariq Ali



Pakistani hockey captain and the most experienced player of the current Pakistani team Muhammad Umar Bhutta appeared in 200 senior international hockey matches during the course of the match played between Pakistan and South Korea ended in a tame draw 1-1 in the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.







Muhammad Umar Bhutta made his debut in senior international hockey in 2010 since he has appeared in 200 matches. He was the captain of the Pakistani team in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, Commonwealth Games.



Muhammad Umar Bhutta also appeared in approximately 100 matches for Pakistani junior hockey team who led Pakistan Under 21 team in Junior Asia Cup, Malacca, Malaysia, 2012, FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, New Delhi, 2013.



Now, all about the Pakistani players who appeared in 200 and more senior outdoor international field hockey matches.



Saeed Anwar was the first Pakistani player to reach 100 international hockey matches followed by Khalid Mahmood and Asad Malik.



Tahir Zaman was the first Pakistani player to reach 200 and 250 international hockey matches.



Pakistani goalkeeper (late) Mansoor Ahmad was the first Pakistani player to reach 300 international hockey matches.



Obviously, Waseem Ahmad was the first Pakistani to achieve 400 international hockey matches



Caps - Players - International Career

407- Waseem Ahmad - 1996-2013

338 - Mansoor Ahmad - 1986-2000

311 - Sohail Abbas - 1998-2013

309 - Shakeel Abbasi - 2003-2014

304 - Shahbaz Ahmad - 1986-2002

294 - Muhammad Imran - 2004-2015

274 - Rehan Butt - 2001-2012

256 - Muhammad Saqlain - 1998-2008

252 - Tahir Zaman - 1987-1998

235 - Zeeshan Ashraf - 2001-2010

218 - Fareed Ahmad - 2010-2018

216 - Muhammad Waqas - 2005-2022

214 - Muhammad Irfan - 1999-2019

210 - Muhammad Usman - 1994-2002

208 - Salman Akbar - 2001-2013

203 - Shafqat Rasool - 2008-2018

200 - Muhammad Umar Bhutta - 2010-2023* (active)