Dutch hockey coach Wonink finds a second home in India

It was in India that Eric found his calling when he was appointed the country’s national junior women’s coach. Eric’s wife, Neha, is also a hockey coach from this part of the world.



K. Keerthivasan





Dutch hockey coach Eric Wonink. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan



Eric Wonink has been coaching since he was 17 years old. His work has taken the Dutchman to Germany, Croatia, Belgium, and India.