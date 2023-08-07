Now it’s your turn, you must come to Pakistan, says visiting Pakistan Hockey Team Assistant Coach Muhammad Saqlain

Muhammad Saqlain said, ‘The main thing is continuity in the process. You will see the cricket team coming here, a football team already came here, and a hockey team is also here. Now it’s your turn, you must be come to Pakistan’





Pakistan Hockey Team Assistant Coach Muhammad Saqlain Sunday expressed his desire that Indian teams should visit Pakistan to play matches. He said “India-Pakistan whenever they are playing they are unpredictable. All the crowd love to watch India vs Pakistan match."



