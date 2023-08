Malaysian coach with Tamil Nadu roots, Arul backs his team to surprise everyone

Arul Anthoni, Malaysian head coach of Tamil descent is looking forward to a good show from his team in the Asian Champions Trophy.



By Pritish Raj





Malaysian hockey team head coach Arul Anthoni Selvaraj is of Indian descent with his roots in Tamil Nadu. (Source: Hockey India)



Chennai: There is a sense of excitement in the stadium whenever Malaysia plays; this is not the first time it is happening here.