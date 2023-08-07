Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Scores and Statistics

By Tariq Ali



The Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is in the progress at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.







The Scores reached at the end of each quarter of the match:

Match Details. Q 1. H.T. Q 3 F.T.

3 August 2023

KOR 2-1 JAP. 0-1. 1-1. 2-1. 2-1

MAS 3-1 PAK. 0-0. 2-0. 3-0. 3-1

IND 7-2 CHN. 3-0. 6-2. 7-2. 7-2

4 August 2023

KOR 1-1 PAK. 0-0. 0-1. 0-1. 1-1

MAS 5-1 CHN. 2-1. 2-1. 3-1. 5-1

IND 1-1 JAP. 0-0. 0-1. 1-1. 1-1

6 August 2023

CHN 1-1. KOR. 0-0. 0-1. 1-1. 1-1

PAK 3-3 JAP. 1-1. 2-1. 2-3. 3-3

MAS 0-5 IND. 0-1. 0-1. 0-3. 0-5



Teams scored goals (GF) and conceded goals (GA) in each quarter of the match:

-------GF------------ ------------GA---------

Q1. Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1. Q2. Q3. Q4

IND. 4. 3. 4. 2. 0. 3. 0. 0

MAS. 2. 2. 2. 2. 2. 0. 2. 3

KOR. 0. 2. 1. 1. 1. 2. 0. 0

JAP. 2. 1. 2 0. 1. 2. 2. 1

PAK. 1. 2. 0. 2. 1. 3. 3. 1

CHN. 1. 2. 1. 0. 5. 4. 2. 2