 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Scores and Statistics

By Tariq Ali

The Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is in the progress at  the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.


The Scores reached at the end of each quarter of the match:
Match Details.         Q 1.  H.T.  Q 3   F.T.
3 August 2023
KOR 2-1 JAP.            0-1.  1-1.   2-1.   2-1
MAS 3-1 PAK.          0-0.   2-0.   3-0.   3-1
IND 7-2 CHN.           3-0.   6-2.   7-2.   7-2
4 August 2023
KOR 1-1 PAK.           0-0.   0-1.   0-1.   1-1
MAS 5-1 CHN.         2-1.   2-1.   3-1.   5-1
IND 1-1 JAP.             0-0.   0-1.   1-1.   1-1
6 August 2023
CHN 1-1. KOR.         0-0.   0-1.   1-1.   1-1
PAK 3-3 JAP.            1-1.   2-1.   2-3.   3-3
MAS 0-5 IND.           0-1.   0-1.   0-3.   0-5

Teams scored goals (GF) and conceded goals (GA) in each quarter of the match:
             -------GF------------    ------------GA---------
             Q1. Q2  Q3  Q4      Q1. Q2. Q3. Q4
IND.       4.    3.    4.   2.        0.    3.    0.   0
MAS.     2.    2.    2.   2.        2.    0.    2.   3
KOR.      0.    2.    1.   1.        1.    2.    0.   0
JAP.       2.    1.    2    0.        1.    2.    2.   1
PAK.      1.     2.   0.   2.        1.    3.    3.   1
CHN.     1.     2.   1.   0.        5.    4.    2.    2