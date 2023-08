'I was eager to score in front of home crowd'- Hockey forward Karthi Selvam

In front of a packed Chennai crowd, Karthi Selvam scored his first goal of the Asian Champions Trophy to send them into ruptures.



By Pritish Raj





Local boy Karthi Selvam in action against Malaysia in Asian Champions Trophy 2023. (Hockey India)



The 21-year-old Karthi Selvam gave the packed Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium a reason to cheer when he scored the opening goal against Malaysia in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey here on Sunday.