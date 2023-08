Local boy Karthi Selvam powers India to a big win

In the much-awaited clash between India and Malaysia, local boy Karthi Selvam powered India to a big win of 5-0.



By Pritish Raj





Karthi Selvam acknowledges the home crowd after scoring the first goal against Malaysia. (Source: Hockey India)



Chennai: It was a humid and hot evening in Chennai but the Indian men’s hockey team rained goals to thrash Malaysia 5-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy here on Sunday.