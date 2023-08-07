Selvam Karthi dons ‘sentimental’ headband, scores with parents in attendance

The goal was special due to all the clamour and interest around the 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu during the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy.



Aashin Prasad





Selvam Karthi of India celebrates after scoring a goal against Malaysia during the Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M | THE HINDU



During the 2022 Asia Cup in Jakarta, a fresh-faced Selvam Karthi scored on his senior debut against Pakistan. In the following match against Japan, Karthi was seen sporting a blue headband to go with his India blue kit and so did Birender Lakra. Lakra handed over his headband to Karthi and while Karthi didn’t score in that game, the forward has worn it ever since.



