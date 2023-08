‘We stuck to our plan’: Indian hockey team coach Craig Fulton after 5-0 win over Malaysia

India are on top with two wins and a draw in three matches





Indian hockey team coach Craig Fulton. Source: Twitter/TheHockeyIndia



Indian hockey team coach Craig Fulton is thrilled with the team's performance at the Asian Champions Trophy after India defeated Malaysia 5-0 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Sunday.