Speedy Tigers suffer shocking 5-0 defeat to India in Chennai

By KM BOOPATHY





Malaysian captain Marhan Jalil left) tries to stop India’s Sukhjeet Singh in their Asian Champions Trophy match in Chennai on Aug 6. India won 5-0. – AHF/Hockey India



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia suffered a shocking 5-0 defeat against hosts India in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) hockey event in Chennai on Sunday (Aug 8).