India blank Malaysia to reclaim top spot

The Indian men’s hockey team won the match 5-0. India will play defending champions the Republic of Korea next on Monday.



By Ronald Chettiar





India vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey (Hockey India)



