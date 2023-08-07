India overwhelms Malaysia to go top of the table

The result also meant India is all but assured of a semifinal spot in the competition.



Uthra Ganesan





Selvam Karthi of India celebrating with teammates after scoring a goal against Malaysia during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu



India returned to winning ways and top of the Asian Champions Trophy points table with a comprehensive 5-0 win against Malaysia in front of packed stands here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Sunday that saw a far more compact and cohesive team turning up compared to the previous outings.



