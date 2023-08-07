India blanks Malaysia 5-0, tops the pool

Aug 6: A lightening goal at the fag end of the first quarter by the local lad Kartik Selvam set the tune for a Sunday Festival of Hockey for India. Equally gem of goals each from Hardik Singh, off a penalty corner rebound, Harmanpreet Singh, directly from penalty corner, jarring but determined Gurjant Singh and Jugraj Singh made the crowd go frenzy today at the Major Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. It did not appear in the beginning that the hosts would overwhelm hitherto undefeated Malaysia for a fluent 5-0 win. And it was a reality.



