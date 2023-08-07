Dominant India beat Malaysia 5-0

Captain Harmanpreet Singh (42') scored his 150th international goal while Karthi Selvam (15'), Hardik Singh (32'), Gurjant Singh (53') and Jugraj Singh (54') score in India's win







Chennai: Determined Indian Men's Hockey Team beat Malaysia 5-0 to climb up the points table in the ongoing Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 here on Sunday. Playing in front of a packed home crowd at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, the hosts lived up to the billing producing exciting brand of hockey from hooter-to-hooter.



