Need to analyse why we can’t finish games, says Pakistan skipper Umar Bhutta

Pakistan’s latest contest was against Japan in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy where it settled for a 3-3 draw despite gaining the lead a couple of times.





Pakistan men’s hockey team captain Bhutta Umar in action against China. | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar/PTI



Skipper Umar Bhutta on Sunday admitted that Pakistan needs to analyse why it is unable to cross the line despite coming close to winning.