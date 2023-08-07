Pakistan stages impressive comeback to draw 3 - 3 against Japan







Chennai, August 6, 2023: The third day of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 witnessed a mesmerizing display of hockey prowess as three gripping matches unfolded at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. From resolute defenses holding strong against persistent attacks to stunning comebacks and impressive individual performances, the day had it all. Fans were treated to exhilarating action as China and Korea battled to a tense 1-1 draw, Pakistan staged an impressive fightback to secure a thrilling 3-3 draw against Japan, and India returned to their winning ways with a commanding 5-0 victory over Malaysia. The high-octane matches have set the stage for an intense competition, leaving spectators eagerly anticipating what the remaining days of the premier hockey event will bring.



