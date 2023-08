Sjoerd Marijne regrets allegations against former India captain Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh and Sjoerd Marijne



Coach Sjoerd Marijne has apologised for accusing former India men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh of asking other players to underperform so that his friends could be brought into the national team.