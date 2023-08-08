Not 'death of drag flick', new PC rule implementation to take years: AHF official

The proposed PC rule change by International Hockey Federation (FIH) has raised many eyebrows. But an official reminds that the actual implementation of the rule will take a lot of time.



By Pritish Raj





Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur of the Indian women's team in action (File Photo)



Chennai: The newly proposed rule for penalty corners in hockey, which is seen as potential death of drag flicks, is not as imminent as it is made out to be, an Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) official told The Bridge on the sidelines of the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy here.



