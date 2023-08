Hockey India secretary general confident of men's team winning gold at LA 2028 Olympics

By Mike Rowbottom





India's men's hockey team, bronze medallists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will win gold at either Paris 2024 or Los Angeles 2028, according to Hockey India's secretary general ©Getty Images



The secretary general of Hockey India, Bhola Nath, has said that the men's hockey gold is destined for India at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, if they do not top the podium at Paris 2024.