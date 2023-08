Malaysia's Olympic hopes look dicey

By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s hopes of qualifying for the Paris Olympics via the Asian Games next month look bleak after a 5-0 hammering by India in the Asian Championship Trophy Tournament in Chennai yesterday. - AFP pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's hopes of qualifying for the Paris Olympics via the Asian Games next month look bleak after a 5-0 hammering by India in the Asian Championship Trophy Tournament in Chennai yesterday.