Nature and nurture contrived for Pakistan’s Abdul Hannan Shahid to become the star he is today

Hannan is not afraid to take on a defender or go for the audacious pass. That is why he is fun to watch.



Abdul Hannan Shahid (left) with his cousin Murtaza Yaqoob and FIH President Tayyab Ikram during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2022. | Photo Credit: Pak Hero’s Hockey Club



Abdul Hannan Shahid, the AHF Emerging Player in 2023, has had a mixed start to the Asian Champions Trophy.