We are aware of India’s weak areas: Pakistan head coach

India and Pakistan face each other in their last round-robin league match on Wednesday.





Pakistan managed a narrow 2-1 win over China on Monday to stay in contention for a semifinal berth and will not take on the hosts on Wednesday. (PTI)



Pakistan are aware of India’s weak areas and they have to play smart hockey against the home side, head coach Muhammad Saqlain said on Monday ahead of a potentially high-voltage clash between the arch-rivals in the Asian Champions Trophy here.