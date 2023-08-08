Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Milestones III

By Tariq Ali
Indian forward Harmanpreet Singh achieved a significant landmark in his international hockey career.
Harmanpreet Singh completed 150 goals in 187 senior international field hockey matches.
Harmanpreet Singh made his debut in senior international field hockey 2015.
He completed his 50 goals in Asian Games, Jakarta, 2018 and 100 goals in FIH Pro League 2021-22.
Now, he has 151 goals to his credit in 188 international matches at the strike rate of 80.3 and the goal average 0.80.
Harmanpreet Singh was the leading goal scorers in FIH Pro League 2021-22 and 2022-23. He scored 18 goals in each season.
Harmanpreet Singh scored 10 or more goals in a Tournament on three occasions:
18 goals - FIH Pro League 2021-22
18 goals - FIH Pro League 2022-23
10 goals - Asian Games 2018
Following is the list of field hockey players who scored 150 or more goals in senior international field hockey:
Goals Caps - Players - Country - Career Span
348 - 318 - Sohail Abbas - Pakistan - 1998-2013
341 - 288 - Jorge Lombi - Argentina - 1991-2011
267 - 177 - Paul Litjens - Netherlands - 1970-1982
250 - 327 - Mirnawan Nawawi - Malaysia - 1989-2002
245 - 200 - Greg Nicol - South Africa - 1994-2004
244 - 365 - Jamie Dwyer - Australia - 2001-2016
229 - 307 - Bjorn Michel - Germany - 1993-2004
222 - 241 - Floris Jan Bovelander - Netherlands - 1985-1996
221 - 242 - Take Taekema - Netherlands - 2000-2012
219 - 453 - Teun de Nooijer - Netherlands - 1994-2012
181 - 232 - Mark Hager - Australia - 1985-1999
179 - 205 - Christopher Zeller - Germany - 2003-2016
178 - 155 - Gonzalo Peillat - Argentina and Germany - 2011-2023*
172 - 321- Jay Stacy - Australia - 1989-2000
170 - 337 - Dhanraj Pillai - India - 1989-2004
167 - 202 - Ties Kruize - Netherlands - 2972-1986
160 - 345 - Jong Jang-hyun - South Korea - 2003-2023*
157 - 339 - Tom Boon - Belgium - 2012-2022
154 - 259 - Carsten Fischer - Germany - 1982-1996
151 - 274 - Stephen Davies - Australia - 1989-2002
151 - 188 - Harmanpreet Singh - India - 2015-2023*
150 - 148 - Hasan Sardar - Pakistan - 1979-1987
150 - 304 - Paul Amat - Spain - 1995-2012
150 - 343 - Philip Burrows - New Zealand - 2002-2016