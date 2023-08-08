Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Milestones III

By Tariq Ali



Indian forward Harmanpreet Singh achieved a significant landmark in his international hockey career.







Harmanpreet Singh completed 150 goals in 187 senior international field hockey matches.



Harmanpreet Singh made his debut in senior international field hockey 2015.



He completed his 50 goals in Asian Games, Jakarta, 2018 and 100 goals in FIH Pro League 2021-22.



Now, he has 151 goals to his credit in 188 international matches at the strike rate of 80.3 and the goal average 0.80.



Harmanpreet Singh was the leading goal scorers in FIH Pro League 2021-22 and 2022-23. He scored 18 goals in each season.



Harmanpreet Singh scored 10 or more goals in a Tournament on three occasions:

18 goals - FIH Pro League 2021-22

18 goals - FIH Pro League 2022-23

10 goals - Asian Games 2018



Following is the list of field hockey players who scored 150 or more goals in senior international field hockey:



Goals Caps - Players - Country - Career Span

348 - 318 - Sohail Abbas - Pakistan - 1998-2013

341 - 288 - Jorge Lombi - Argentina - 1991-2011

267 - 177 - Paul Litjens - Netherlands - 1970-1982

250 - 327 - Mirnawan Nawawi - Malaysia - 1989-2002

245 - 200 - Greg Nicol - South Africa - 1994-2004

244 - 365 - Jamie Dwyer - Australia - 2001-2016

229 - 307 - Bjorn Michel - Germany - 1993-2004

222 - 241 - Floris Jan Bovelander - Netherlands - 1985-1996

221 - 242 - Take Taekema - Netherlands - 2000-2012

219 - 453 - Teun de Nooijer - Netherlands - 1994-2012

181 - 232 - Mark Hager - Australia - 1985-1999

179 - 205 - Christopher Zeller - Germany - 2003-2016

178 - 155 - Gonzalo Peillat - Argentina and Germany - 2011-2023*

172 - 321- Jay Stacy - Australia - 1989-2000

170 - 337 - Dhanraj Pillai - India - 1989-2004

167 - 202 - Ties Kruize - Netherlands - 2972-1986

160 - 345 - Jong Jang-hyun - South Korea - 2003-2023*

157 - 339 - Tom Boon - Belgium - 2012-2022

154 - 259 - Carsten Fischer - Germany - 1982-1996

151 - 274 - Stephen Davies - Australia - 1989-2002

151 - 188 - Harmanpreet Singh - India - 2015-2023*

150 - 148 - Hasan Sardar - Pakistan - 1979-1987

150 - 304 - Paul Amat - Spain - 1995-2012

150 - 343 - Philip Burrows - New Zealand - 2002-2016