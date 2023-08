Krishan Pathak’s struggles haven’t stopped him from becoming one of the best ever

On Monday, the 26-year-old from Punjab is set to feature in his 100th international against Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy.



K. Keerthivasan





India goalkeeper Krishan Pathak during the Asian Champions Trophy. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan/The Hindu



Life’s struggles haven’t deterred Krishan Pathak one bit. In fact, he has become stronger after each debacle, ultimately becoming one of the best ever goalkeepers of the Indian men’s hockey team.