India pips South Korea 3-2, seals semifinal berth

India survived South Korea's late attack. The hosts returned with a 3-2 win to seal a spot in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy.



By Pritish Raj





Indian Hockey Team (Source: Getty)



Chennai: India overcame defending champion South Korea 3-2 in their third round-robin league match in the six-team Asian Champions Trophy at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday.