India beats Korea to cement top spot

The game was as close as the 3-2 scoreline suggests, with the host being pushed all the way by the defending champion Korea.



Uthra Ganesan





Harmanpreet Singh (second from right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Korea during the Hero Asian Champions Trophy at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu



The two top teams in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy faced off and India came away the deserving winner with a 3-2 victory against Korea at the Mayor Radhakrishnan stadium here on Monday.



