Dominant India beat Korea 3-2 in a thrilling encounter

Chennai: The Indian Men's Hockey Team defeated defending Champions Korea 3-2 in a thrilling encounter in the ongoing Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore. Nilakanta Sharma (6'), Harmanpreet Singh (23') and Mandeep Singh (33') scored in India's win while Kim Sunghhyun (12') and Jihun Yang scored for Korea. The victory put India on the top of the pool table.



